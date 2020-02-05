Bronny James, Zaire Wade Help Sierra Canyon Beat Paraclete

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Sierra Canyon continued its impressive season with a 96-55 win over Paraclete on Tuesday at Antelope Valley College in Lancaster, California.

Zaire Wade had some positive moments on his 18th birthday while contributing to the Trail Blazers' victory.

His father, Dwyane Wade, wished him well before the game on TNT:

The other son of an NBA star, Bronny James, came through with a handful of threes in the win.



Sierra Canyon is certainly a lot more than just these big names, however, with Ziaire Williams and Amari Bailey showcasing some incredible athleticism.

Williams and fellow McDonald's All-American BJ Boston were nearly unstoppable as one of the best duos at this level.

The squad was on fire offensively from the opening tip, scoring 34 in the first quarter before jumping out to a 25-point lead by halftime.

The Trail Blazers kept their foot on the gas while outscoring Paraclete 32-14 in the third quarter. A running clock in the fourth quarter (due to a 40-point margin) prevented the team from reaching the 100-point mark for the second time this season, but it was still quite an offensive showing in just a 32-minute game.

Sierra Canyon has had some setbacks this year but is as talented as anyone in high school basketball. The 23-3 squad entered the day ranked No. 2 in the country by MaxPreps, and the team showed maybe even this is too low with a fifth straight win.

The team will try to keep up its hot streak Friday and Saturday in the Metro Classic in New Jersey to close out its regular season.