Giannis Says He's 'Happy' for Zion Williamson After Bucks Beat Pelicans

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

The first-ever meeting between 2018-19 NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and top overall 2019 NBA draft pick Zion Williamson occurred Tuesday with Antetokounmpo's Milwaukee Bucks defeating Williamson's New Orleans Pelicans 120-108.

After the game, there was nothing but respect between the two stars, and Antetokounmpo said the following to sideline reporter Jared Greenberg postgame:



"It's amazing," Antetokounmpo said.

"I'm happy that he's out there, I'm happy that he's healthy. I'm happy that he's able to be out there and help his team win and compete with his team. It's going to be a duel for a lot of years, so it's good playing against him."

Antetokounmpo finished with 34 points, 17 rebounds and six assists. Williamson had 20 points, seven boards and five dimes.

Antetokounmpo and Williamson had a few meetings at the rim, with the Bucks forward stopping the rookie late in the second quarter:

Williamson got some revenge in the fourth quarter by wresting a rebound away from Antetokounmpo:

Moments earlier, the ex-Duke star then tried to dunk over Antetokounmpo moments later. He didn't convert but got fouled in the process.

Antetokounmpo provided another sensational performance in the midst of leading the Bucks to an NBA-best 43-7 record, but Williamson's fearlessness and confidence en route to challenging the game's best player was certainly worth watching.

Pels head coach Alvin Gentry was asked about it postgame:

Antetokounmpo and Williamson will not meet again this regular season, as the two sides have played their two annual matchups already.

The Bucks beat the Pels 127-112 on Dec. 11 with Antetokounmpo (quad soreness) and Williamson (torn meniscus) both sidelined.