Report: Steve Cohen's $2.6B Bid to Buy Mets on 'Life Support' Amid Negotiations

Billionaire Steve Cohen reportedly is walking away from his $2.6 million purchase of the New York Mets because of the Wilpon family's last-second attempts to make alterations to their existing agreement.

Thornton McEnery of the New York Post reported the deal is "on life support," and Cohen is "deeply unhappy" about the Wilpon's actions in attempting to close the deal.

"The parties are subject to confidentiality obligations, including a mutual non-disclosure agreement, and therefore cannot comment," the Mets said in a statement.

