Dolphins' Xavien Howard Accused of Repeated Domestic Abuse in 911 Call

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 4, 2020

PITTSBURGH, PA - OCTOBER 28: Xavien Howard #25 of the Miami Dolphins in action against the Pittsburgh Steelers on October 28, 2019 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)
Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

During a 911 call on Dec. 29, 2019, the fiancee of Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard alleged he abused her on multiple occasions. 

"My fiancee continues to think he can just push me, throw me into the wall without me doing nothing just because of who he is," she said in a call to 911, per TMZ Sports. "But it's kind of getting to a point, it's like, it's getting physical. ... Every time a situation happens, it's always like, 'Oh, don't do this,' or 'Oh, well you will be OK, don't call the cops.' But it's like, OK, like him just pushing me into the mirror, grabbing my arm, grabbing me by my neck, like this is probably the last day that's going to happen."

Howard was arrested Dec. 29 and charged with domestic battery.

According to ESPN's Cameron Wolfe, the arrest report detailed how an argument between Howard and his fiancee escalated. He allegedly shoved her against a mirrored glass wall in their bedroom and she fell. A police officer at the scene noted scratches and redness on the woman's right arm where Howard allegedly grabbed her, as well as an abrasion caused by the fall.

The Dolphins issued a statement following Howard's arrest: "We are aware of the situation and currently gathering information. We will have no further comment at this time."

Howard was released on $3,000 bond shortly after his arrest. He underwent knee surgery in December and required the aid of crutches when he appeared at the Broward County Court.

TMZ Sports reported Howard pleaded not guilty and is due back in court later in the week.

