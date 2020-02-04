Report: Pascal Siakam in Skills Challenge, Devonte' Graham in 3-Point Contest

The NBA added two more players to its All-Star Weekend festivities. 

Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reported Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam will compete in the Skills Challenge, and Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Charlotte Hornets guard Devonte' Graham will enter the Three-Point Contest.

          

