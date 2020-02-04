Benjamin Mendy Says Pep Guardiola Warned Him to 'Calm Down' Social Media Use

TF-Images/Getty Images

Benjamin Mendy respects Pep Guardiola's tactical acumen, but he's acknowledged he has annoyed his manager more than once, particularly over his social media activity.

Mendy spoke to FourFourTwo (h/t Stuart Brennan of the Manchester Evening News) about his sometimes tumultuous relationship with the Manchester City manager:

"Pep is just unbelievable. Tactically he's amazing, but it's also the way he makes you feel. He's the manager but he can be your friend, too. Not a friend like you would go out with all the time, obviously, but you can talk openly and he'll make you feel good. You aren't scared to approach him like some managers – he makes you so relaxed.

That's good for a player. The way he speaks about football, you feel it - you can see how much he loves it and you want to fight for him. After he's done, you're ready. What you do well he isn't going to tell you necessarily, but the small things you aren't doing well? He'll definitely let you know – 'you are going to train, train, train.'"

While Mendy is appreciative of Guardiola's approach to football, he also detailed how the 49-year-old put his foot down about the player's activities online:

"He told me to calm down. He said it's normal to have a life on social media, but not too much. Some people are always waiting for you to make a mistake – and even if it’s not that bad, it can become a really big thing.

There was a tweet where I wrote I was in Hong Kong, and then I got a call from the club asking, 'Where are you?!' I was in Barcelona recovering! It was a joke but people went crazy. Sometimes I didn't think when I was tweeting, but then it goes deeper. Now I think a bit more."

Guardiola has found taming Mendy difficult since spending £52 million to acquire the left-back from AS Monaco in 2017. At the time it was a world-record fee for a defender, one subsequently broken by Liverpool's deal for Virgil van Dijk in 2018 and then the $95.7 million transfer of Leicester City's Harry Maguire to Manchester United last summer.

There have been moments when the 25-year-old looked worth the fee and more. His pace, power and eye for a pass have made him a lethal outlet going forward on the left side of Guardiola's progressive team.

Sadly, a run of persistent injuries has played as big a part in stunting Mendy's City career as any questions about his temperament. The Frenchman has dealt with cruciate ligament problems, knee surgery and thigh injuries, according to Transfermarkt.

Guardiola appeared content to move on from Mendy's fragility and issues away from the pitch this season. City brought Angelino back from PSV Eindhoven, while the manager continued to trust converted midfielder Oleksandr Zinchenko as his primary left-back.

Meanwhile, Mendy has made just 15 starts in all competitions. Of those starts, 11 of those have come in the Premier League, despite the Russian being out for almost two months earlier this season recovering from knee surgery.

Mendy will likely get more chances following Zinchenko being shown a red card for accumulating two yellows during City's 2-0 defeat away to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Zinchenko is now set to serve a suspension during Sunday's home match against West Ham, while Angelino was sent on loan to Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig on deadline day of the January transfer window, per BBC Sport's Simon Stone.

The move continues Angelino's protracted struggle to establish himself with the Citizens:

Suddenly Mendy's path is clear to finally becoming somebody Guardiola can rely on. The talent is there, but Guardiola's patience is surely limited with a mercurial defender who has courted more controversy than plaudits.

The Spaniard has moved players around to cover gaps in defence, most notably having holding midfielder Fernandinho fill in for injured centre-back Aymeric Laporte. Yet the reshuffling hasn't worked, with City conceding 29 goals through 25 league games this season.

The onus will be on Mendy to prove he has heeded Guardiola's warning and is ready to focus fully on football. Having true defenders add athleticism to an ailing unit is the only way City will win major silverware this season.