Kobe Bryant-Signed 81-Point Scorecard Auctioned, Proceeds for Victims' Families

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 4, 2020

LOS ANGELES - JANUARY 22: Kobe Bryant #8 of the Los Angeles Lakers points in the air in a game he scored 81 points in against the Toronto Raptors on January 22, 2006 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2006 NBAE (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)
Noah Graham/Getty Images

A signed scorecard from Kobe Bryant's 81-point performance against the Toronto Raptors in January 2006 is going up for auction, according to TMZ Sports.

The sheet lists the individual stats from every player in the game and is autographed by Bryant.

A portion of the proceeds from the auction will be donated to the MambaOnThree Fund, a charity that was set up to support the families of victims in the helicopter crash that killed Bryant, his daughter and seven others.

Bryant came up 20 points short of making NBA history on Jan. 22, 2006, and breaking Wilt Chamberlain's single-game scoring record.

The 18-time All-Star single-handedly accounted for two-thirds of the Lakers' offensive output in a 122-104 victory. He shot 28-of-46 from the field and 7-of-13 from beyond the arc. He also sank 18 of his 20 free throws.

"I've had to play it over in my mind several times and there's really no explanation for it," Bryant said of the game 10 years later, per the Los Angeles Times' Mike Bresnahan. "I can always explain it from an Xs-and-O's standpoint, from a training standpoint, but when nights like that happen, there's something mystical about it."

