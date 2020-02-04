R.J. Hampton Returns to USA to Recover from Injury, Prepare for 2020 NBA Draft

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 4, 2020

Roderick
Rick Rycroft/Associated Press

R.J. Hampton is cutting his time in Australia's National Basketball League short in order to continue his recovery from a hip injury, the New Zealand Breakers announced Monday.

"If I was healthy I would definitely be here," Hampton said, per the New Zealand Herald's Christopher Reive. "We all in the organization thought it would be best, I'm not healthy enough to get back on the court, to go home, prepare and get healthy for the NBA draft."

Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman ranked Hampton 13th in his most recent big board for the 2020 NBA draft.

          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

