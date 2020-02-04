Mats Hummels Praises Erling Haaland, Assesses Robert Lewandowski Comparisons

TF-Images/Getty Images

Borussia Dortmund defender Mats Hummels has heaped praise on team-mate Erling Haaland but said he's got some way to go before he's at the same level as former BVB striker Robert Lewandowski.

Haaland moved to Dortmund in the January transfer window from Red Bull Salzburg and has enjoyed a remarkable start to his career at the Westfalenstadion, with seven goals from one start and two substitute appearances for his new club.

Speaking about the teenager, Hummels joked that he's been helping him with his goalscoring touch in the early weeks at Dortmund, per WELT (h/t Goal).

"Haaland is doing well," the defender said. "Of course I give him some tips how this works. He has more goals in 57 minutes than I will score in the whole season. ... [I hope Haaland stays] as long as I am here. At least I wish so."

The Norway international made his first start for the club on Saturday in a 5-0 win over Union Berlin, helping Dortmund stay remain three points behind Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich:

Every game Haaland has been involved in since he arrived at Dortmund has seen the team net five times, with Lucien Favre's side rediscovering their attacking swagger since the arrival of the 19-year-old.

Although Haaland is making a name for himself, Lewandowski—who played with Dortmund from 2010-14 and then later with Bayern—remains the standout forward in the division in the eyes of Hummels.

"I played together with Lewandowski for many years, so I know a good striker when I see one," the defender said. "[Haaland] is not at the same level yet, though."

Haaland could do worse than model his game on Lewandowski. Like the Bayern star, Haaland is physically imposing and quick for someone with a burly physique; Lewandowski comes alive in the penalty area, able to finish with both feet and his head, but his link play is silky and effective too.

It's still early days in Haaland's Dortmund career, and his goalscoring will likely slow down at some point. However, it appears the striker will be one of the most prolific players on the continent for a long time yet.

This season, the form of RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner appears to have pushed Lewandowski to even higher levels, with the pair on 20 and 22 goals respectively. With an absorbing title race shaping up, it'll be fascinating to see which of the three forwards mentioned can fire their team to glory.