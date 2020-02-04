Chiefs Parade 2020: Start Time, Live Stream Schedule for Victory Celebration

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Bundle up, Kansas City Chiefs fans. Because it's going to be cold for the team's Super Bowl championship parade.

With snow showers in the Weather.com forecast for Wednesday, there could be some winter weather as the Chiefs travel through the streets of Kansas City with their newly won Lombardi Trophy. But that won't keep fans away, especially after they waited 50 years between Super Bowl victories for Kansas City.

The latest news on the parade can be found at ChiefsParade.com, as the city of Kansas City will continue to post updates there.

Here's the information on how to watch the Chiefs' parade, followed by more on their historic win.

Parade Viewing Information

When: Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: NFL Network

Live Stream: NFL.com

It was only fitting that the Chiefs' Super Bowl victory required them to come from behind. That's exactly what they had done in their two previous playoff wins.

Only this time, it was much later in the game. Kansas City trailed San Francisco by 10 points late in the fourth quarter, and it needed to start putting points on the board. That's what it did, scoring 21 unanswered points in the final 6:13 to pull out a 31-20 win and its first Super Bowl title since 1970.

"We never lost faith," Chiefs quarterback and Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes said, per Barry Wilner of the Associated Press. "That's the biggest thing. Everybody on this team, no one had their head down. We believed in each other. That's what we preached all year long."

There were quite a few noteworthy, impressive stats to come out of Kansas City's victory.

Mahomes became the second player in NFL history to win an NFL MVP Award and a Super Bowl championship before turning 25, per NFL on Fox, joining Hall of Fame running back Emmitt Smith.

And according to ESPN Stats & Info, Mahomes is only the third quarterback to win a Super Bowl before turning 25, joining Ben Roethlisberger and Tom Brady. Both of those quarterbacks also went on to win at least one more in their careers.

Andy Reid won his first Super Bowl championship as a head coach in his 21st season and his seventh with Kansas City. Before Sunday, no head coach in NFL history had as many career wins as Reid without winning a Super Bowl title.

Mahomes headed to Disney World on Monday. Then, Reid and the Chiefs returned to Kansas City for the first time as Super Bowl champions.

And while Tuesday will provide a break for the team, the celebration will pick right back up Wednesday as the Chiefs hold their parade through the city of Kansas City.