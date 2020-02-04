Ricochet Wins Triple Threat Match, Will Face Brock Lesnar at WWE Super ShowDown

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Ricochet finally gets his chance to take down Brock Lesnar when the two superstars square off for the WWE Championship at Super ShowDown on Feb. 27.

The One and Only earned a shot at the title on Monday's episode of Raw by defeating Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley in a Triple Threat match.

Ricochet pinned Lashley with a 630 but was immediately greeted with an F-5 from Lesnar as the show went off the air.

WWE has been teasing a battle between the former United States champion and Lesnar in recent weeks. Ricochet confronted The Beast Incarnate on the go-home Raw for the Royal Rumble on Jan. 20 and received a low blow for his efforts.

Ricochet got a measure of revenge in the men's Rumble match by hitting Lesnar with a low blow, leading to Drew McIntyre eliminating the WWE champion from the bout.

Now, Lesnar will attempt to get the last laugh when WWE returns to Saudi Arabia. The winner of the match will likely defend the WWE title against McIntyre in the main event at WrestleMania 36.