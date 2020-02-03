Hall of Fame Ex-Packers Safety Willie Wood Dies at Age 83

Anonymous/Associated Press

The Green Bay Packers announced Hall of Fame safety Willie Wood died at the age of 83 on Monday after having advanced stage dementia for the past decade.

Wood spent his entire career with the Packers (1960-71), winning two Super Bowls with the team, including Super Bowl I. He also won five NFL championships with the team.

Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy released a statement on Monday (h/t ESPN):

"The Green Bay Packers Family lost a legend today with the passing of Willie Wood. Willie's success story, rising from an undrafted rookie free agent to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, is an inspiration to generations of football fans. While his health challenges kept him from returning to Lambeau Field in recent years, his alumni weekend visits were cherished by both Willie and our fans. We extend our deepest condolences to Willie's family and friends."

Wood was an eight-time Pro Bowler and a five-time Associated Press first-team All-Pro selection. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1989.

Among his career achievements, he never missed a game. He is also first in Packers history in punt return yardage (1,391) and second in team history in career interceptions (48).

He was also an excellent tackler, often serving as the safety net in Green Bay's defense.

"Pound-for-pound, Willie was the best tackler in the game," legendary head coach Vince Lombardi once said of Wood, per Packers.com. "I think Willie Wood was as good a tackler as I've ever seen," added Dave Hanner, whose career as a player, coach and scout spanned four decades.