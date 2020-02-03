Rays VP James Click Hired by Astros to Replace Jeff Luhnow as General Manager

Pat Sullivan/Associated Press

The Houston Astros have found their new general manager, hiring Tampa Bay Rays vice president of baseball operations James Click.

The Astros announced Click's hiring Monday. According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, Click signed a multi-year contract.

"James has had an impressive career," Houston owner Jim Crane said in the official announcement. "He is a respected leader who has progressed in this game across all aspects of Baseball Operations and he has built great relationships with both front office and clubhouse personnel. I am thrilled to introduce him as our new General Manager—he is a great addition to the Astros."

Click will replace Jeff Luhnow, who was fired, along with manager AJ Hinch, on Jan. 13 in the wake of the team's sign-stealing scandal.

Major League Baseball announced Luhnow and Hinch had been suspended for one year due to their role in the scandal, and the Astros were also fined $5 million.

Houston already announced Hinch's replacement when Dusty Baker was hired on Jan. 30.

Click takes over an Astros organization attempting to repair its damaged reputation, but he is inheriting one of the most talented rosters in MLB.

Even with the loss of Gerrit Cole, who signed with the New York Yankees, they still have Justin Verlander, Zack Greinke, Carlos Correa, George Springer, Yordan Alvarez, Alex Bregman and Michael Brantley to challenge for the American League West title.

Click spent the past 14 seasons in the Rays organization. He was originally hired as coordinator of baseball operations in 2006 and worked his way up to vice president of baseball operations in November 2016.