Patrick Mahomes Talks Contract, Says He Wants to Be with Chiefs 'A Long Time'

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Patrick Mahomes is eligible for an extension this offseason, but the Kansas City Chiefs star doesn't seem worried about his contract.

"That's stuff that's handled with other people," the quarterback said Monday, per Adam Teicher of ESPN. "Obviously, I want to be in Kansas City for a long time. I understand that and also I want to win a lot of football games here."

Mahomes has just a $5.2 million cap hit for 2020, per Spotrac, which will be the final year of his rookie contract. The Chiefs also have the opportunity to exercise a fifth-year option on the quarterback as a first-round pick in the 2017 draft.

The option allows the Chiefs to remain patient when negotiating a new deal.

"There will be a right time sometime in the next 12 to 15 months to extend Patrick," chairman Clark Hunt said before the Super Bowl, per ESPN's Adam Teicher. "And when I say right time, I mean right time for both the player and the club. ...I hope Patrick is here for his entire career, and that's going to be our goal."

Mahomes should land a massive payday when he eventually agrees on a new deal, with Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reporting Sunday the quarterback could make a record $40 million per year.

The quarterback certainly deserves as much as possible after an incredible first two seasons as a starting quarterback. The 24-year-old won an MVP in 2018 after throwing a league-high 50 touchdown passes and added to his resume in the 2019 season with a championship and Super Bowl MVP award.

The good news for Chiefs fans is he seems happy in his current situation.

"For me, it's kind of letting that stuff handle itself," Mahomes said Monday. "I'm in a great organization. I have a great team of guys working for me, guys and girls. For me, it's about trusting those people and finding the best way to do it in order to have the best team around me."

After winning the team's first Super Bowl in 50 years, Kansas City appears well set up for the future with Mahomes leading the charge.