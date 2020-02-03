Edinson Cavani's Agent Talks Failed PSG Exit, Manchester United, Chelsea Rumours

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Edinson Cavani's agent, Walter Guglielmone, has said the Paris Saint-Germain striker was willing to take a pay cut to join Atletico Madrid in the January transfer window and would have signed for Manchester United or Chelsea if he were only interested in money.

Guglielmone said the Uruguay international's "dream" was to join Diego Simeone's side, but the two clubs could not agree a deal, according to FourFourTwo.

"Cavani was willing to receive less than with PSG. Atletico could not cover the total economic cost of the operation and PSG did not want to lower the amounts he was asking for. Atletico Madrid did not close the agreement.

"Do you think that Edi did not play for almost a month at PSG so that I could drop the operation for a commission and that Edi did not fulfill his dream of going to Atletico Madrid? If it were for money, Edi would have gone to England, Manchester or Chelsea."

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has offered his thoughts on the failed move amid speculation Guglielmone demanded an €18 million (£15 million) agent's fee from the Spanish club, as shared by Goal's Nizaar Kinsella:

Atletico were looking to boost their attack in January after struggling for goals in 2019-20. Los Colchoneros ended up re-signing Yannick Carrasco from Chinese Super League club Dalian Yifang after failing to land Cavani:

Manchester United were also linked with a move for Cavani after losing top scorer Marcus Rashford to a back injury but were "not completely sold" on the Uruguayan due to his salary and injury record, according to David Ornstein at The Athletic (h/t Kieran Jackson for MailOnline).

The Red Devils went on to sign Odion Ighalo on loan from Shanghai Shenhua on deadline day after also failing in attempts to land Salomon Rondon and Josh King, per Richard Cooke at Sky Sports.

Chelsea were also reportedly interested in Cavani, and striker Tammy Abraham has said he would have liked the striker to have come to Stamford Bridge:

Cavani has made only four Ligue 1 starts this season for PSG due to injury and the arrival of Mauro Icardi on loan from Inter Milan. His contract at the club expires in the summer, and he has hinted he could retire at the end of the season in an interview with Le Parisien (h/t FourFourTwo).