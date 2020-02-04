Copa del Rey 2020: Quarter-Final Odds, Live Stream Schedule and Picks

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

La Liga champions Barcelona face a tricky trip to San Mames to take on Athletic Bilbao in the quarter-finals of the 2020 Copa del Rey on Thursday.

The Catalan giants were beaten 1-0 in the league at Athletic on the opening day of the 2019-20 season and are favourites with the oddsmakers to progress to the last four.

Real Madrid have also been handed a tough draw. Zinedine Zidane's side welcome high-flying Real Sociedad to the Santiago Bernabeu but have beaten Imanol Alguacil's this season in La Liga.

Elsewhere, holders Valencia take on Granada at Los Carmenes, while Villarreal are away at second-tier side Mirandes. Borja Jimenez's men should not be underestimated as they have already knocked out La Liga teams Celta Vigo and Sevilla in their run to the last eight.

Quarter-final Odds, Live Stream and Picks

Tuesday, February 4

Granada vs. Valencia: 9 p.m. local time, 8 p.m. GMT, 3 p.m. ET, Valencia win

Wednesday, February 5

Mirandes vs. Villarreal: 9 p.m. local time, 8 p.m. GMT, 3 p.m. ET, Villarreal win

Thursday, February 6

Real Madrid vs. Real Sociedad: 7 p.m. local time, 6 p.m. GMT, 1 p.m. ET, Real Madrid win

Athletic Bilbao vs. Barcelona: 9 p.m. local time, 8 p.m. GMT, 3 p.m. ET, Barcelona win

Live-streaming available in the United States on ESPN+.

Odds (via Oddschecker)

Granada 23-10, Valencia 29-20, draw 21-10

Mirandes 56-19, Villarreal 13-5, draw 1-1

Real Madrid 6-13, Real Sociedad 31-5, draw 15-4

Athletic 39-10, Barcelona 5-6, draw 29-11

Quarter-final Preview

Barcelona's 30 Copa del Rey wins mean they are the most successful team in the history of the tournament, but they will have to be at their best to book a place in the semi-finals.

Quique Setien's side have struggled on the road this season, losing at Valencia, Levante, Granada and Athletic in La Liga in 2019-20.

The new Barcelona boss is expecting a hard-fought tie and said Athletic will make life difficult for his side:

Gaizka Garitano's men are currently ninth in the Spanish top flight but have hit a rocky patch. The Basque side have gone seven games without a win in La Liga and needed penalties to get past second-tier sides Tenerife and Elche in the previous two rounds.

Athletic have also been guilty of giving away penalties in recent games:

Barcelona may feel this is a good time to play Athletic and are likely to name a strong starting XI. Injuries to Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele in attack mean manager Setien may have little option but to continue with Antoine Griezmann, Lionel Messi and Ansu Fati in attack.

La Liga leaders Real Madrid will be expected to progress at the expense of Real Sociedad. Los Blancos have home advantage and are also on a run of 21 games without defeat in all competitions.

Zinedine Zidane's side have been superb defensively and have conceded just 13 goals in La Liga:

Thursday's game could also see Eden Hazard return to action for the first time since he injured an ankle in the UEFA Champions League win over Paris Saint-Germain in November.

The Belgium international has been back in training and could feature on Thursday or on Sunday against Osasuna in La Liga, according to AS.

La Real head to the Bernabeu after a shock defeat to struggling Leganes on Sunday, although manager Imanol Alguacil may have had one eye on Thursday as he opted to start Willian Jose, Martin Odegaard and Mikel Oyarzabal on the bench.

Alexander Isak came in for Jose and continued his fine goalscoring form:

Only Real Madrid, Barcelona and Villarreal have scored more goals than La Real in La Liga this season, and the visitors do have the attacking players to cause the hosts problems.

However, Zidane's men are on a roll at the moment, playing with confidence and belief, and it would be a surprise if they did not find themselves in Friday's draw for the semi-finals.