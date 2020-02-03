Timo Werner Discusses Transfer Rumours amid Premier League Interest

TF-Images/Getty Images

RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner has talked about his future and a possible Premier League transfer amid persistent rumours linking him with Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea.

In an interview with Kicker (h/t Goal's Chris Burton), the Germany international said he's focused on doing well with Leipzig but that he's "open for everything:"

"When you score 20 goals as a 23-year-old in a season then, of course, there is interest. That's clear.

"But, right now, I am not thinking about what happens in the future.

"We are going into many important games. That's what I want to focus on now. I can still contemplate my future later.

"What do you say if a club comes knocking in the next two weeks, a club which is one of the favourites to win the Champions League and makes an incredible offer? Most likely every player would think about it. I can generally imagine playing abroad one day, although I don't have any specific club where I want to be.

"I am open for everything. I was over in America for a holiday recently and English football was on all of the time. That's an exclamation mark for the Premier League. But there are also big, famous clubs and it would certainly be fun playing there."

TF-Images/Getty Images

The 23-year-old is one of the best scorers in all of Europe and expected to be a hot commodity in the summer.

He signed a new deal with his current club last summer, but it includes a release clause that will tempt potential suitors, per Football365:

It is worth noting no one seems to know the amount of the clause. Per the Telegraph (h/t F365), the fee has been reported as low as £25.6 million and as high as £51.2 million, with the latter figure seeming more likely.

But even more than £50 million would be a bargain for a young, prolific striker who has already proved himself in one of the best leagues in the world. Werner has bagged an incredible 20 goals from 20 Bundesliga matches this season, just one shy of his previous best mark.

Here's a look at some of his best work in the 2019-20 campaign:

Werner has been tipped for greatness since making his senior debut at Stuttgart in 2013. He joined Leipzig in 2016 and has become a bona fide star in east Germany.

His tremendous athleticism and ability to play in space makes him a perfect fit for Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool, who use many of the same principles as Leipzig. United have a much bigger need for a striker and could offer him almost guaranteed playing time, and Chelsea have prioritised the signing of young players in recent years.

Leipzig are likely prepared for his departure after agreeing to a contract that included a release clause. Werner's previous contract would have run out in the summer.