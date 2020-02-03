Lakers Rumors: Examining Trade Whispers Surrounding Los Angeles

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The NBA trade deadline is fast approaching. On Thursday at 3 p.m. ET, the window to do in-season deals will be closed. While the Los Angeles Lakers own a Western-Conference-best 37-11 record, they aren't likely to let the deadline pass without at least exploring their options.

Presumably, the Lakers will be buyers, though they could have some of their players not named LeBron James or Anthony Davis on the trading block.

Sam Amick of The Athletic reported in early January that the Lakers have shown a "willingness" to move power forward Kyle Kuzma. However, there's a difference between being willing to deal a player and looking to do so.

"A source familiar with the team's thinking disputes that the Lakers are aggressively shopping Kuzma," Bleacher Report's Ric Bucher wrote.

While Kuzma may be viewed as a potential trade chip, Los Angeles isn't simply looking to get rid of him.

Lakers Asked for Bogdan Bogdanovic

Kuzma might have been dealt already if Los Angeles had gotten the player it was eyeing. According to The Ringer's Kevin O'Conner, the Lakers proffered Kuzma in a counteroffer to the Sacramento Kings for third-year star Bogdan Bogdanovic.

"The Kings offered Nemanja Bjelica and a pick to the Lakers for Kyle Kuzma, and Los Angeles countered by asking for Bogdanovic, according to multiple league sources," O'Connor wrote. "Sacramento refused."

This seems to be a clear indication that the Lakers aren't going to deal Kuzma for proverbial peanuts but would for an ascending player.

Bogdanovic, a EuroLeague champion, is a solid shooter—43.3 percent from the floor this season—who could give the Lakers another weapon at the perimeter. Barring a last-minute trade, though, the Lakers may not land him in the foreseeable future.

Though Bogdanovic will be a restricted free agent in the offseason, the Kings are likely to hold on to him and make a long-term offer, according to James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area.

A Derrick Rose Trade Unlikely

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported in January that Los Angeles was among teams that could try dealing for Detroit Pistons guard Derrick Rose. While he isn't the superstar he once was, Rose has become a valuable player for the Pistons this season.

Rose is averaging 18.5 points and 5.8 rebounds per game while playing an average of 26.4 minutes. He briefly spent time with James during the 2017-18 season, playing 16 games with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Adding Rose would make sense for Los Angeles, but it isn't likely to happen. According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, Detroit is seeking a "lottery-level first-round pick" in exchange for him. Some team might be willing to give that up, but it won't be the Lakers, who aren't going to land in lottery territory.

Darren Collison Could Be an Option

There's a chance that the Lakers upgrade their roster after the trade deadline without making a deal. According to Bucher, retired guard Darren Collison could return to the NBA after the deadline, with Los Angeles firmly in his sights.

This could lead him to the Lakers.

"A source close to Collison says he'd like to play for one of the L.A. franchises," Bucher wrote. "Collison was already a Clipper once, playing 80 games in the 2013-14 season, but league insiders say he and coach Doc Rivers did not part on good terms, presumably making the Lakers his first choice."

However, Bucher also pointed out that Collison's experience with Rivers wouldn't necessarily preclude a return.

While this one won't be as intense as the offseason pursuit of Kawhi Leonard, the Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers could once again be in competition for potential incoming talent.