Chiefs Parade 2020: Date, Live-Stream Info and Anticipated Player Reactions

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Super Bowl LIV may be over, with the last of the confetti getting swept up from the turf at Hard Rock Stadium and the city of Miami slowly returning to normal. But for Kansas City and the Chiefs, the celebration is only just beginning.

The festivities are set to make their way back to Kansas City (that's in Missouri, not Kansas) for the Chiefs' championship parade on Wednesday after they defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 on Sunday.

It's the first Lombardi Trophy heading to Kansas City in 50 years and, therefore, the first Super Bowl parade many Chiefs fans will attend in their lifetimes.

Some details about the city's celebration have yet to be announced, but we've assembled everything we know for you below so that you can prepare your day (and your doctor's notes).

Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Parade

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 5

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Location and Route: Route TBA; rally at Union Station

TV and Live Stream: TBA

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Late Sunday night, the Twitter account for the city of Kansas City let fans know that the parade would take place Wednesday morning at 11:30 a.m. local time.

Kansas City officials have created a website for the parade that will share all crucial information with fans. As of Monday morning, it promises more information will be available Tuesday.

While exact information about the parade route is still being determined, the procession will culminate at Union Station with a rally featuring speeches from players, coaches and executives at approximately 2:30 p.m. ET. Fans can gather on the the National WWI Museum and Memorial north lawn to view the celebration.

On Tuesday morning, fans will be given more information regarding public transit, street closures and other tips to help them to have a safe and fun celebration. Fans can sign up for text notifications from AlertKC by texting CHIEFSPARADE to 888-777.



In 2015, Kansas City feted its Royals when they defeated the New York Mets with a parade and celebration. According to former mayor Sly James, an estimated 800,000 people attended that parade and rally, which is notable considering the population of Kansas City is a touch under 500,000.

We don't know which players will speak at the rally, though it's pretty safe to assume Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes will be thanking fans for their support. And tight end Travis Kelce has been the ringleader of these postseason Chiefs; after Kansas City won the AFC title, Kelce, reciting the immortal words of the Beastie Boys, grabbed the microphone and shouted, "You gotta fight for your right to party!"

On Sunday night, Kelce followed up his rallying cry with a more punny, more cringeworthy version: "You gotta fight for your right to Lombardi!"

Chiefs fans can prepare themselves for some similarly rousing sentiments from Kelce and others at the parade Wednesday.