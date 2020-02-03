Frank Clark Calls out Jimmy Garoppolo's Contract, Super Bowl 'Checkdowns'

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark didn't exactly mince his words when talking about San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo following his team's 31-20 victory in Sunday's Super Bowl.

"You paying the guy $140 million, $130 million, whatever he's getting paid, man," he said in an interview with Fox Sports' Peter Schrager. "He's gotta throw the ball. Obviously he didn't do that. They threw for about 200 yards on checkdowns; that ain't enough to win a game against us."

The sentiment was similar to that of Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu, who said his team was "grateful they got out of the run and started to throw the ball," per ESPN's Will Cain.

It was clear the Chiefs weren't afraid Garoppolo—who signed a five-year, $137.5 million contract with San Francisco in February 2018—was going to be the one to beat them.

Clark finished with a sack and helped generate pressure on the 49ers signal-caller throughout much of the game. He was also part of a Kansas City defense that held San Francisco scoreless in the fourth quarter, which allowed Patrick Mahomes to orchestrate a comeback from 10 points down.

Kansas City scored three straight touchdowns in the final seven minutes, two of which came from Mahomes throws.

Garoppolo threw for 219 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions and missed a key throw in the final two minutes with his team trailing by four. He overthrew a deep ball to Emmanuel Sanders after the wide receiver got behind the defense on a play that would have given the 49ers the lead back and put the momentum squarely back on Mahomes.

This is not the first time Clark has made headlines during the playoffs.

Going into the AFC Championship Game, he issued quite the challenge for Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry, saying the league's leading rusher is "not hard to hit," per James Palmer of NFL Network.

"He's just a big guy ... honestly he should be running harder at his weight and his size," Clark continued. "I don't see no difficulty in tackling him."

Kansas City held Henry to 69 rushing yards on 3.6 yards per carry, and Clark did not back down from his quote after the game:

The defensive end did not back down from making head-turning comments this postseason and now has a ring following his team's run.