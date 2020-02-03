Jimmy Garoppolo Laments 49ers' Inability to Hold 10-Point Lead vs. Chiefs

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo spoke about the team's 31-20 loss in Super Bowl LIV on Sunday, telling reporters he hated seeing the team blow a 20-10 fourth-quarter lead and cost veteran offensive tackle Joe Staley a shot at a title this season.

"It sucks losing it for a guy like Joe and everything he's been through, and for this team," he told reporters. I wouldn't trade these guys for anything... Those are moments we dream of and we got off on the right note and we couldn't finish it off."

Garoppolo also looked to the future:

Staley's future, however, is uncertain. At 35 years old, it's possible this will be his last shot at a championship, and potentially even his final game as an NFL player.

"I'm sorry, this is super disappointing," Staley told reporters in his postgame comments. "This is very hard being in this moment right now. You put your heart and soul and entire life into trying to be a Super Bowl champion. You get to the end of your career and you realize how rare these opportunities are."

The 49ers appeared as though they would take advantage of their opportunity. They led 20-10 and had the ball with 11 minutes and 57 seconds remaining in the game after Patrick Mahomes threw his second interception. But in San Francisco's final four drives, they punted twice, turned the ball over on downs and Garoppolo threw an interception to seal the loss.

Those four drives netted a total of 49 yards. The play that Garoppolo will spend all offseason lamenting came on 3rd-and-10 with 1:25 on the clock and the Chiefs leading 24-20. The Niners quarterback had wideout Emmanuel Sanders open on a deep route down the middle and overthrew him, taking a touchdown off the board.

On the next play he was sacked, San Francisco turned it over on downs and two players later Damien Williams scampered 38 yards for the game-ending score.

The Niners had their chances and didn't take them. Mahomes and the Chiefs did. That was the difference.