Yankees' Aaron Boone Predicted Chiefs Would Beat 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl 54

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistFebruary 3, 2020

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 18: New York Yankee manager Aaron Boone speaks to the media during the New York Yankees press conference to introduce Gerrit Cole at Yankee Stadium on December 18, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)
Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Aaron Boone might want to go buy a lottery ticket.

Before Super Bowl LIV on Sunday, the New York Yankees manager correctly predicted that the Kansas City Chiefs would beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20.

After the game, he congratulated Chiefs head coach Andy Reid before transitioning to his sport:

Yankees fans will be hoping Boone correctly predicts a title for the team this year (and follows up on it, too).

