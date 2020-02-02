Yankees' Aaron Boone Predicted Chiefs Would Beat 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl 54

Yankees' Aaron Boone Predicted Chiefs Would Beat 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl 54February 3, 2020
Mike Stobe/Getty Images
Aaron Boone might want to go buy a lottery ticket.
Before Super Bowl LIV on Sunday, the New York Yankees manager correctly predicted that the Kansas City Chiefs would beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20.
After the game, he congratulated Chiefs head coach Andy Reid before transitioning to his sport:
Yankees fans will be hoping Boone correctly predicts a title for the team this year (and follows up on it, too).
Mahomes Wins Super Bowl MVP
✅ 2018 NFL MVP ✅ Super Bowl LIV Champ ✅ Super Bowl LIV MVP