Yankees' Aaron Boone Predicted Chiefs Would Beat 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl 54

Aaron Boone might want to go buy a lottery ticket.

Before Super Bowl LIV on Sunday, the New York Yankees manager correctly predicted that the Kansas City Chiefs would beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20.

After the game, he congratulated Chiefs head coach Andy Reid before transitioning to his sport:

Yankees fans will be hoping Boone correctly predicts a title for the team this year (and follows up on it, too).