Chiefs Parade 2020: Date, Route, Expectations After Super Bowl Win

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

The Chiefs will bring the Lombardi Trophy back to Kansas City 50 years after defeating the Minnesota Vikings to win their last championship.

Since many fans of the Chiefs weren't alive in 1969, the championship parade in Kansas City is sure to be a raucous affair, perhaps not dissimilar from the 2015 Royals World Series celebration.

According to Fox Sports, even though Kansas City is the sixth-smallest media market among NFL teams, the Chiefs have seen the second-highest average attendance in the last 10 years. So one can imagine what that might look like when there's a championship parade involved.

Whether you're planning on braving the crowds to celebrate with your fellow fans or tuning in to the parade, we'll cover everything you need to know to bask in the glory of the Chiefs' win in Super Bowl LIV.

Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Parade

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 5

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Location and Route: TBA

TV and Live Stream: TBA

The Kansas City Sports Commission has created a website for the parade that fans can use to help plan their experience. As of Sunday night, it tells fans to check back for more information on Tuesday.

At that time, fans can find out everything they need to know about public transit options, street closures, the best viewing points along the parade route and where the players, coaches and executives will end up for a rally to deliver their speeches and thank the fans for their support.

On Sunday night, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas was clearly feeling hyped up about the impending celebration:

Fans can also sign up to receive text alerts about the celebration from ALERTKC by texting “CHIEFSPARADE” to 888-777.

According to local affiliate KCUR, Kansas City officials think the parade could top the crowds—estimated at 800,000—that turned out for the Royals when they captured the World Series in 2015.

Kansas City Sports Commission spokeswoman Katherine Fox told KCUR that the city "learned a lot from the Royals parade" and that the Commission and the city are working closely together to have protocols in place to maintain safety and order.

If you live in Kansas City, you know the drill: Get your doctor's notes ready for Wednesday. You're about to come down with a bad case of the Chiefs flu.