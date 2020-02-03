WWE Raw Preview: Randy Orton's Explanation and More for February 3 Episode

Credit: WWE.com

One week after a shocking betrayal of Edge that left The Rated-R Superstar lying in a heap, all eyes turn to Randy Orton and the reasons for his horrific actions as WWE Raw hits the USA Network airwaves Monday night for its February 3 broadcast.

The Viper's explanation may be the most anticipated part of the show, but it is hardly the only element of the flagship sure to grip viewers.

Why, Randy, Why?

The actions of the third-generation competitor stunned the WWE Universe while simultaneously resulting in one of the most unforgettable post-Rumble angles in recent memory. The result? The first chapter in a rivalry that will undoubtedly culminate in one of the hottest matches on the WrestleMania 36 card.

The question that remains is why Orton beat down Edge. Was it really because his former partner eliminated him from the previous night's Royal Rumble match or do the issues between The Viper and The Rated-R Superstar go far deeper than that?

Expect to hear from Orton regarding his reasoning for such a heinous assault, as well as an update on Edge's health.

Do not expect Edge to make an appearance, though. WWE has set things up for a return by the Hall of Famer in time for WrestleMania, perhaps at the March 8 Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. Waiting until then and not overexposing Edge, thus ruining his aura, is the right call.

What's Next for The Man?

Becky Lynch successfully defended her Raw Women's Championship against Asuka at the Royal Rumble, tapping The Empress of Tomorrow out to the Disarm-Her.

The following night on Raw, an ultra-confident Lynch vowed that if Charlotte Flair chose to challenge her for the title at WrestleMania, it would be the last time they squared off.

There was little to come out of the interview with Charlie Caruso, raising the question, "what's next?"

All signs continue to point toward Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler at WrestleMania on April 5, a feud set up in the closing moments of the Survivor Series pay-per-view.

With the company opting to announce matches for The Showcase of the Immortals early, and giving them time to build momentum and heat, expect The Queen of Spades to make her presence felt sooner than later.

Until then, don't expect Lynch to rush to Flair's aid as The Queen finds herself in the middle of a short-term program with The Kabuki Warriors.

The Scottish Psychopath's Road to Tampa Continues

A week ago, Drew McIntyre celebrated his Royal Rumble victory by challenging Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania, then destroying Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows in a handicap match.

This week, the Scot's momentum should carry over.

Do not be surprised if he issues another open challenge to set up some sort of televised match, nor should you be caught off-guard if he simply cuts a promo hyping his match with The Beast Incarnate.

WWE Creative has a lot of time on its hands between now and 'Mania, and without Lesnar available every week to help progress the story, a lot of that responsibility will fall on McIntyre's shoulders.

His is a strong story, though, and if he can convey even a little of the charisma and emotion he has shown in recent weeks, fans will have no problem getting behind The Scottish Psychopath in the weeks ahead of the biggest match of his career.