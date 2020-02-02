Kyle Shanahan: 49ers 'Will Be Fired Up for Next Year' After Super Bowl 54 Loss

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan was obviously disappointed in his team's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday's Super Bowl, but he's encouraged about his squad going forward.

"We'll lick our wounds, we'll get over this and we'll be fired up for next year," the coach said.

San Francisco led 20-10 in the fourth quarter, but Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs from behind to pull off a 31-20 victory.

The finish was disappointing for a team that earned the No. 1 seed in the NFC and won its first two playoff games by 17 points each. Losing a lead in the fourth quarter will only add to the rough end to the year.

However, the year should still be seen as a success considering the immense turnaround.

San Francisco finished just 4-12 last season and went five straight seasons without reaching the playoffs. To even reach the Super Bowl was a major accomplishment for Shanahan and the 49ers.

The coach also noted they should have a majority of the squad back for 2020, allowing the team to make another run at a title next year.

Some key players are set to enter free agency, including Arik Armstead, Emmanuel Sanders, Jimmie Ward, Sheldon Day and others. Armstead should especially be a priority for the team after leading the squad with 10 sacks in 2019.

However, the majority of the roster will remain under contract with young players like Nick Bosa and Deebo Samuel potentially taking a major step in their development next season. If quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo continues to improve as well, San Francisco has a chance to be a favorite to win it all in 2020.