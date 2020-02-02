Patrick Mahomes: Chiefs 'Never Lost Faith' Before Super Bowl Comeback vs. 49ers

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Despite trailing by double digits in the fourth quarter, Patrick Mahomes helped lead the Kansas City Chiefs back from the dead to win the Super Bowl 54 title with a 31-20 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

The quarterback spoke after the game about the team's mindset when trailing:

"Everybody on this team, no one had their head down," Mahomes said.

Mahomes threw two interceptions against the 49ers, more than he's had in any single game this season. The defense also limited this red-hot Chiefs offense to just 10 points in the first three quarters.

However, he turned things around with back-to-back touchdown drives before Damien Williams sealed the win with a 38-yard touchdown run with 72 seconds left in the game.

"I'm just glad our guys kept fighting and we found a way to get it in the end," Mahomes said on stage postgame.

"It's this team; we have heart," he added.

The Chiefs showcased an incredible ability to come from behind throughout the playoffs, trailing 24-0 to the Houston Texans in the AFC Divisional Round and 10-0 to the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship Game. The squad found a way to come back each time and came through with a championship.

Mahomes finished with 286 passing yards, 29 rushing yards and three total touchdowns on his way to winning the Super Bowl MVP award.