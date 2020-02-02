Super Bowl MVP 2020: Key Stats, Twitter Reaction and More for Patrick Mahomes

John Bazemore/Associated Press

Patrick Mahomes was named the MVP of Super Bowl 54 after leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a 31-20 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

The quarterback struggled most of the game with two interceptions en route to a 20-10 deficit, but he led his team back in the fourth quarter with two clutch touchdown drives to take the lead and eventually seal the win.

Mahomes finished 26-of-42 for 286 passing yards and two passing touchdowns, adding 29 rushing yards and a score on the ground.

He becomes the youngest quarterback ever to be named Super Bowl MVP, per Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon.

It was a lower-scoring game than many anticipated, with both defenses making key plays throughout the night in Miami Gardens. Each of the first three quarters featured just 10 total points scored, putting more importance on each offensive play.

Mahomes was contained for most of the night, throwing a pair of picks and missing more opportunities.

However, he flipped a switch late and led back-to-back touchdown drives to give the Chiefs back the lead.

He also made some incredible throws along the way in the fourth quarter when his team needed him the most.

While we've seen Mahomes make incredible physical plays on the field over the past two years, the mental aspect to come from behind for a title was what truly stood out in this one.

It was enough to cap an incredible playoff run that also included a pair of double-digit comebacks for the Chiefs with Mahomes throwing eight touchdowns and zero interceptions in his first two games.

The 24-year-old is just three years into his NFL journey, including two as a starter, and already has a league MVP award, a Super Bowl title and a Super Bowl MVP. It could be just the start of an incredible career for the talented quarterback.