Super Bowl 2020 Score: Final Box Score and Analysis from 49ers vs. Chiefs

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

For a game that started slowly with each side making more than its fair share of mistakes, Super Bowl LIV officially turned into a barn burner by the fourth quarter as the Kansas City Chiefs stormed their way to their second franchise Super Bowl win.

After finding themselves in a 10-10 draw at halftime, both teams came out breathing fire in the second half, determined not to let the Lombardi Trophy slip through their fingers.



Of course, there can be only one Super Bowl champion, and while the San Francisco 49ers' 17 unanswered points to bring the score to 20-10 at the start of the fourth quarter sure looked like they had this thing in the bag, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs said, "Not so fast."

With some major help from Damien Williams providing ground support, Mahomes helped engineer a string of masterful drives that equated to 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter for the eventual 31-20 decision.

Let's take a look at the final box score to assess just how crucial those contributions from Williams, Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill and others were, and break down exactly how the Chiefs managed to turn this one around for their big win.

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

Super Bowl LIV: Final Box Score

Patrick Mahomes (KC): 26/42, 286 YDS, 2 TD, 2 INT, 29 RUSH YDS, 1 RUSH TD

Jimmy Garoppolo (SF): 20/31, 219 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INT

Damien Williams (KC): 17 CAR, 104 RUSH YDS, 4 REC, 29 REC YDS, 1 RUSH TD, 1 REC TD

Raheem Mostert (SF): 12 CAR, 58 RUSH YDS, 1 RUSH TD

Deebo Samuel (SF): 3 CAR, 53 RUSH YDS, 5 REC, 39 REC YDS

Sammy Watkins (KC): 5 REC, 98 YDS

Tyreek Hill (KC): 9 REC, 105 YDS

Travis Kelce (KC): 6 REC, 43 YDS, 1 TD

Kyle Juszczyk (SF): 3 REC, 39 TDS, 1 TD

Kendrick Bourne (SF): 2 REC, 42 YDS

Super Bowl LIV: Analysis

Perhaps unsurprisingly for two relatively young teams on football's biggest stage, at first Super Bowl LIV was marked not as much by explosive plays but by small mistakes that added up.

It started early on in the first quarter, with 49ers returner Richie James Jr. muffing the punt on San Francisco's first possession. He recovered it, but it was the first sign of nerves and a preview of things to come.

Both Patrick Mahomes and Jimmy Garoppolo would have two interceptions on the night. Heading into the game, the former had 11 touchdowns and zero picks in all four of his postseason appearances.

However, it's hard to blame Mahomes for his second interception, which happened after he tried to connect with Tyreek Hill on a short pass over the middle. With the pass slightly behind Hill, the wideout bobbled the ball before 49ers defender Tarvarius Moore snatched it away.

Despite Mahomes' moments of weakness, which we're simply not accustomed to seeing from the sometimes superhuman passer, he more than made up for it.

Displaying poise and control that belied his years, Mahomes regrouped his team after his second pick and slowly got them back in the game.

Through a combination of smart and quick strikes, long bombs when they opened up to him and a few scampers himself, Mahomes helped the Chiefs put 21 unanswered points on the board in the fourth quarter alone.

In the end, Damien Williams had an MVP case of his own, finishing his night with 17 carries for 104 yards and a rushing touchdown, as well as 29 receiving yards and a touchdown reception.

Wideout Tyreek Hill was also over 100 yards on the night, with 105 yards on nine receptions, including a 44-yard bomb. Sammy Watkins was right there, as well, with 98 yards on five receptions for a whopping 19.6 average.

Though Kansas City's defense only managed to sack Garoppolo once, it accomplished its goal of limiting San Francisco's explosive run game. As a team, the 49ers rushed for 141 yards and a touchdown, and the Chiefs limited Raheem Mostert to 58 yards.

What the Chiefs did is historic. Super Bowl LIV marked the third consecutive postseason game in which the team came back from a double-digit deficit.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, Kansas City's 10-point comeback is tied for second-largest in Super Bowl history, after, of course, the Falcons blew a 28-3 lead against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI.

While it was Mahomes' night, as he was ultimately crowned Super Bowl MVP, it's also crucial to give Andy Reid the recognition he deserves. On the night he won his first Super Bowl, Reid will finally no longer be the winningest head coach without a Super Bowl championship to his name, per ESPN Stats & Info.

It was a statement win for a young team that represents the future of the AFC.