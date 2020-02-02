49ers' Deebo Samuel Sets Super Bowl Record for Most Rushing Yards by WR

Blake SchusterContributor IIIFebruary 3, 2020

San Francisco 49ers' Deebo Samuel (19) runs in front of Kansas City Chiefs' Tyrann Mathieu (32) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

San Francisco wideout Deebo Samuel is headed for the Super Bowl record books win or lose.

The speedy rookie out of South Carolina set a Super Bowl record for rushing yards by a receiver with 53 early in the second half of Super Bowl LIV on Sunday.

Percy Harvin previously held the high mark with 45 yards in Super Bowl XLVIII. As of the third quarter, Samuel had more yards than both of the Niners' featured running backs, Tevin Coleman and Raheem Mostert, while carrying the ball just three times.

