Jose Mourinho Talks Steven Bergwijn Debut, Says VAR Makes 'Too Many Mistakes'

Gill Clark@@gillclarkyFeatured Columnist IIFebruary 2, 2020

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 02: Jose Mourinho manager of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on February 02, 2020 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)
Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho praised new signing Steven Bergwijn after his debut goal in a 2-0 win over Manchester City on Sunday and was also critical of VAR.

An eventful match in north London saw Spurs run out winners thanks to second-half goals from Bergwijn and Heung-Min Son after Oleksandr Zinchenko had been sent off.

Mourinho told reporters that Bergwijn's goal, scored with his first shot on target in the Premier League, capped a fine display from the 22-year-old Netherlands international.

"It was a debut goal that was the icing on the cake of a very good performance," he said. "Independent of the goal I would say his performance was very good, very solid. Very mature. We worked hard during the week."

Bergwijn said it was a dream to open his account for his new club on his first appearance:

The match also saw plenty of controversial incidents that were referred to VAR. Raheem Sterling escaped a red card for a late foul on Dele Alli, while Manchester City were awarded a penalty after a VAR check.

Ilkay Gundogan saw his spot-kick saved by goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, but the France international then appeared to foul Sterling as he attempted to net the rebound:

Mourinho spoke about the incidents after the game and offered his opinion of VAR:

"I love football and I thought I was going to love VAR, that was my initial feeling. I love the truth... playing for three minutes and then after three minutes, the VAR gives a penalty, then if it's a penalty no problem. We can wait 10 minutes. I just want the truth.

"I thought I was going to love VAR the way I love goal-line technology. I love goal-line technology because there is no mistake. The VAR has too many mistakes, too many."

The win gives Tottenham's hopes of finishing in the top four a boost. Mourinho's side have moved into fifth place above Manchester United, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Sheffield United and are just four points behind Chelsea.

