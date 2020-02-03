AP College Basketball Poll 2020: Complete Week 14 Rankings Released

Rod Aydelotte/Associated Press

While the title picture is as wide-open as it's been in recent memory, a sense of calm seems to be setting over the Associated Press poll.

Baylor remains the nation's top-ranked team and is followed by an unchanged Top Four of Gonzaga, Kansas and San Diego State. Louisville moved up one spot to No. 5.

Here is how the remainder of the Top 25 played out:

1. Baylor

2. Gonzaga

3. Kansas

4. San Diego State

5. Louisville

6. Dayton

7. Duke

8. Florida State

9. Maryland

10. Villanova

11. Auburn

12. Seton Hall

13. West Virginia

14. Oregon

15. Kentucky

16. Michigan State

17. Iowa

18. LSU

19. Butler

20. Illinois

21. Creighton

22. Penn State

23. Arizona

24. Colorado

25. Houston

Florida State, Villanova and Seton Hall were the only Top 10 teams to lose over the last seven days, each doing so against an unranked opponent. The Seminoles understandably saw their offense flounder against a Virginia team that's better than their record, while Villanova and Seton Hall learned homecourt isn't all it's cracked up to be in a tough Big East.

The Wildcats never quite recovered from an ugly first half and fell apart down the stretch in a 76-61 loss to Creighton. Xavier pulled a similar move against Seton Hall, holding the Pirates to 23 first-half points on the way to a 74-62 upset.

Once outside the Top 10, it's clear what a high-variance season we're living in. Auburn and Maryland were the only teams ranked 11-20 that did not lose at least once this week. Bruce Pearl's Tigers were among the biggest winners, moving up six spots to No. 11 after escaping Ole Miss with a win and holding homecourt Saturday against Kentucky.

"It has to take us from good to very good," Pearl told reporters. "Kentucky's the best team we've played, so I thought we stepped up and responded.

"I think we took a step from good to very good. Now the question is can we build on it?"

Maryland moved up to No. 9 after an 82-72 win over Iowa. The Terps have reeled off four straight wins after dropping back-to-back games against Wisconsin and Iowa.

LSU continued its surprise ascent up the polls to No. 18, winning games against Ole Miss and Alabama to remain the SEC's only unbeaten team. Penn State's winning streak now stands at four games after a home win against Indiana and going on the road to take down Nebraska.

No. 21 Creighton and No. 23 Arizona are the two new teams to make it into the rankings this week. They replace Rutgers and Wichita State.