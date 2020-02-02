Super Bowl National Anthem 2020: Twitter Reacts to Demi Lovato's Performance

Elsa/Getty Images

Before the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs went through their final preparations before Super Bowl LIV on Sunday, Demi Lovato delivered the national anthem at Hard Rock Stadium.

In doing so, Lovato fulfilled a goal she made on Twitter in 2010. This was the 27-year-old's second major event after ending a lengthy hiatus at the Grammys a week ago.

She received wide praise across social media:

Bovada set the over/under at 2:04, with the under (-220) the favorite. Lovato didn't waste any time with her rendition:

For a lot of television viewers, the Super Bowl may have been the first time they heard Chiefs fans close "The Star-Spangled Banner" by replacing the word "brave" with "Chiefs." It's a tradition at Arrowhead Stadium and helped the AFC champions feel a little more at home:

With Lovato's performance in the books, the spotlight turned to the Chiefs and 49ers in what should be an evenly matched Super Bowl. Kansas City finished the regular season third in offensive efficiency and San Francisco was second in defensive efficiency, per Football Outsiders.

The Chiefs are looking for their second title, while the 49ers can join the New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers as the only franchises with six Super Bowl rings.