Houston's DeJon Jarreau Suspended 1 Game for Biting Cincinnati's Mamoudou Diarra

Karl B DeBlaker/Associated Press

Houston guard DeJon Jarreau has been suspended for Thursday's game against Tulane after biting Mamoudou Diarra in his last game against Cincinnati, according to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

He received a flagrant-2 foul on the play and was ejected from the game with just over six minutes remaining. Cincinnati went onto earn a 64-62 win.

