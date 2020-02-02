Houston's DeJon Jarreau Suspended 1 Game for Biting Cincinnati's Mamoudou Diarra

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistFebruary 2, 2020

Houston's DeJon Jarreau (3) brings the ball up the court against East Carolina during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Greenville, N.C., Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)
Karl B DeBlaker/Associated Press

Houston guard DeJon Jarreau has been suspended for Thursday's game against Tulane after biting  Mamoudou Diarra in his last game against Cincinnati, according to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

He received a flagrant-2 foul on the play and was ejected from the game with just over six minutes remaining. Cincinnati went onto earn a 64-62 win.

   

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

