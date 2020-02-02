Ryan Giggs Says Bruno Fernandes Could Be a 'Liability' for Manchester United

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Ryan Giggs has said Bruno Fernandes might cause Manchester United defensive issues after his arrival from Sporting CP.

The Portuguese playmaker made his debut for the Red Devils in Saturday's goalless Premier League draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers, and Giggs has said Ole Gunnar Solskjaer must quickly find the midfielder's best role in his starting XI.

Speaking to Premier League productions (h/t Sam Meade of the Mirror), the Wales manager complimented Fernandes' attacking potential:

"[You saw] glimpses of the quality he does possess. I think it might need a bit of working out what his best position is.

"With his back to goal, I don't think that's his position. When he's a little bit deeper, defensively, he may be a bit of a liability. He's in between the two really.

"That's where you want to see him, coming on to the ball [heading into the final third].

"But also you see when he is that little bit deeper he can spray the passes, he has got the vision to then play those passes. But then you need the runs."

Fernandes provided a good first impression to English football fans on his United debut as he featured as the No. 10 behind Anthony Martial in the first half.

Solskjaer adjusted his team's tactics in the second half, pushing Fernandes deeper in order for the player to get on the ball more.

The tweak failed to change the direction of the match, and once again United lacked the creativity needed to break down a stubborn opponent.

Giggs added he remembers making the switch back into midfield during his Old Trafford career, and that he demanded movement ahead of him. The United icon said Fernandes will need to mimic this and force the attack to make runs for him to pick out.

"When I went back and played in midfield, if I got the ball and no-one was running in behind, I'd tell them because first five minutes, I want to turn, face the play and move the defence.

"What that does, it gives space to the wide-men who want to come in, the No.10, the defence then are already on their way as soon as he gets the ball.

"I think he'll want to find his best position first of all. He tired towards the end but you can see the quality that he has got."

Arriving at a new club midseason is always difficult, but Fernandes gave a strong indication he will settle quickly in Manchester.

Football analyst Statman Dave highlighted the attacker's first contributions:

The 25-year-old was an inspirational captain and leader at Sporting, and Fernandes was seen giving advice to Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Daniel James and Martial during his first game.

United's biggest issue against Wolves was their failure to make runs in the channels. Wan-Bissaka struggled to get past his opposite number, and James' form has collapsed since a promising start to his Red Devils career.

However, Martial's lack of movement comprehensively restricted Fernandes in the pocket, and the Portuguese was clearly looking to unlock the door in and around the box.

In the weeks ahead, Solskjaer will hope his men develop the chemistry needed for them to make a charge for the top-four. United missed the opportunity to close the gap on fourth-placed Chelsea after the Blues drew 2-2 at Leicester City.

The Red Devils remain six points behind Frank Lampard's side heading into the Premier League's winter break.