NBA Trade Deadline 2020: Date, Top Rumors Surrounding Star Big Men

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

As the 2020 NBA trade deadline nears, several big-name forwards and centers are popping up in the rumor mill.

While many of them previously drew headlines as potential players on the move, Clint Capela, for example, hadn't been a focus lately. However, the Houston Rockets have restarted those discussions, according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

That storyline will be among the most notable topics to monitor as the NBA approaches the 2020 cutoff.

2020 NBA Trade Deadline

Thursday, February 6, at 3 p.m. ET

Star Forwards, Centers on the Market

Although he's not necessarily the best player available, Capela is the most talented trade candidate who contributes for a good team. The Rockets are 31-18, and he is averaging 13.9 points, 13.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks this season.

Will they actually swing a deal?

Shams Charania of The Athletic previously said that appears unlikely, "barring an overwhelming offer." Capela's contract has always been an obstacle in trade talks anyway.

According to Basketball Insiders, the 25-year-old is earning $14.9 million this season with raises on the horizon. He's due $16 million in 2020-21, $17.1 million in 2021-22 and $18.2 million in 2022-23. The value isn't an issue; rather, it's Houston's ability to match the salaries needed to complete a trade.

Given the financial hurdles, the Rockets probably must find a third team willing to facilitate a deal. That's not easy.

Plus, they have a particular goal in mind. Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reinforced Woj's reporting.

The same article noted the Atlanta Hawks are interested in Capela, as well as Oklahoma City Thunder center Steven Adams. Atlanta's trade talks involving Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond lost momentum recently, according to Wojnarowski.

Charania added the Hawks have also expressed interest in Sacramento Kings center Dewayne Dedmon.

Two other well-known players could be on the market, though a deal for either Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love or Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon may be unlikely.

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Regarding Love, "Cleveland is resigned right now that there is no trade for them between now and Thursday," Wojnarowski said on The Woj Pod. "Unless something comes out of nowhere, essentially, they will be looking in the offseason."

Not everyone feels that way, though.

"More than a few guys in that locker room sense the organization wanting to make a big shakeup" and looking to trade Love and Tristan Thompson, per Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com. The reeling Cavs are also fighting internal disarray, apparently.

Wojnarowski called Gordon a tricky player to trade, especially after the Magic lost Jonathan Isaac and Al-Farouq Aminu to season-ending injuries.

"I think, for Orlando, if there's a significant return, I think they would be open to it," Woj said of Gordon. "But I don't know if that deal is out there."

Considering the early reports, expecting a blockbuster deal may be foolish. But the caliber of the players involved in trade discussions demands a close watch before the deadline.

Follow Bleacher Report writer David Kenyon on Twitter @Kenyon19_BR.