Super Bowl 2020 Live Stream: Mobile-Friendly Coverage, Features for 49ers-Chiefs

Whether you're attending a party, watching the game at a sports bar or public venue, or watching it by yourself, there's a good chance you'll be viewing Super Bowl LIV in some way on Sunday evening.

Last year, 98.2 million viewers tuned into Super Bowl LIII, according to Gary Levin of USA Today. That may have been an 11-year low for the game, but it's still a lot of people who were watching.

Part of the reason for the low viewership may have been because the New England Patriots were in the Super Bowl again, then went on to win their third championship in five years. But this year has provided a fresh matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs, who haven't been in the game since winning Super Bowl IV in 1970.

Like CBS did last year, Fox is making its Super Bowl live stream available to watch without a log-in and cable subscription. Here's information on how to catch the game, followed by the latest buzz for the big game.

Super Bowl LIV Information

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

Live Stream: Fox Sports Go or Fox Sports app

Latest Super Bowl Buzz

The pregame coverage has been on for hours, as Super Bowl Sunday is finally here. But soon enough, the moment we've all been waiting for will be here and the biggest game of the NFL season will kick off.

Of course, not until after Demi Lovato sings the national anthem and the opening coin toss decides which team will receive the opening kickoff.

Then, the 49ers and Chiefs will face off and look to end their respective Super Bowl championship droughts. San Francisco's isn't quite as long as Kansas City's, as its last Super Bowl title came in the 1994 season.

This could be a historic championship for the 49ers, who have won five Super Bowl titles in their franchise history. If they win their sixth, they'll move into a tie with the Patriots and Steelers for most all time.

The 49ers have also won two of their five Super Bowl titles in games played in Miami, including their last one. So, perhaps it's a good omen for them that this year's game is taking place at Hard Rock Stadium, which they shared a view of on Twitter early Sunday afternoon:

One of the biggest storylines in the two weeks leading up to the game has been the fact that Kansas City's Andy Reid is looking to win his first Super Bowl title as a head coach. He's coached in the Super Bowl once before (Super Bowl XXXIX with Philadelphia), but he's never had the opportunity to hoist the Lombardi Trophy.

Reid's 207 wins as a head coach rank seventh in NFL history. All six coaches ahead of him have guided a team to an NFL championship, so he's looking to join them in that regard.

"He keeps it in the here and now and he doesn't philosophize about what it means to his legacy," former NFL head coach Steve Mariucci said, according to Judy Battista of NFL.com. "He's got so damn many wins. I just read it today—winningest coach without a Super Bowl. Well, that's like an astronaut with the most miles in orbit who never landed on the moon."

Either Reid will win his first Super Bowl title or 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan will win his first. However, Shanahan is only in his third season as an NFL head coach, so he would be achieving the feat much earlier in his coaching career.