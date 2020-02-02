Tom Brady Rumors: Patriots Willing to Give QB Contract Worth $30M Per Season

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistFebruary 2, 2020

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 04: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots looks on during the the AFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Tennessee Titans at Gillette Stadium on January 04, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The New England Patriots are reportedly willing to cut a big check this offseason in an effort to retain quarterback Tom Brady.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Pats are open to paying Brady $30 million or more per year if that is what it takes to re-sign him.

Rapoport added that the Patriots may also have to commit to spending significant money on offensive weapons in order to convince Brady to stay.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

