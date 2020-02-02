Tom Brady Rumors: Patriots Willing to Give QB Contract Worth $30M Per Season

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The New England Patriots are reportedly willing to cut a big check this offseason in an effort to retain quarterback Tom Brady.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Pats are open to paying Brady $30 million or more per year if that is what it takes to re-sign him.

Rapoport added that the Patriots may also have to commit to spending significant money on offensive weapons in order to convince Brady to stay.

