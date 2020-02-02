Novak Djokovic vs. Dominic Thiem: Highlights, Comments, Stats and Prize Money

JOHN DONEGAN/Getty Images

Novak Djokovic beat Dominic Thiem in five sets in the men's final of the 2020 Australian Open on Sunday to win the title for a record-extending eighth time.

The second seed's successful defence of his crown means he has now won 17 Grand Slams, leaving him just two majors behind Rafael Nadal and three behind Roger Federer's all-time record of 20.

Meanwhile, there was disappointment for Thiem in his first final at Melbourne Park. The result leaves the Austrian waiting for his first Grand Slam title after a third defeat in a major final.

Prize Money Details

Winner: A$4,120,000 ($2,853,100)

Runner-Up: A$2,065,000 ($1,430,012)

Full prize-money details are available from the official Australian Open website.

Djokovic produced a stirring comeback to emerge victorious at the Rod Laver Arena. He took the opening set but went on to lose the next two and told Australian television after the match that he had been struggling physically, as Christopher Clarey at the New York Times shared:

The second seed also clashed with French umpire Damien Dumusois in the early stages of the match after taking too long on his serve, per Stuart Fraser at The Times:

Thiem looked in good shape to go on and win in four sets but Djokovic manage to recover from his slump to level the match and force a deciding set.

The champion looked revitalised in the fifth set, edging the long rallies and forcing Thiem to go for his shots. The Austrian, perhaps feeling the effects of his long matches against Rafael Nadal and Alexander Zverev in the previous rounds, saw his level dip and his error count rise.

The momentum was with Djokovic heading into the decider, and more mistakes from Thiem handed him the crucial break. Djokovic went on to clinch victory in a minute under four hours to continue his dominance in Australia.

Here's a look at the highlights from an absorbing final at Melbourne Park:

Djokovic was generous in his praise of his opponent after sealing victory. The Serb tipped Thiem to go on and win at least one Grand Slam:

The Austrian congratulated Djokovic in his post-match speech for his "amazing achievement" and also offered his thoughts on the final, per Metro's George Bellshaw: "You and two other guys have brought men's tennis to a new level. I'm really proud I can compete in this time and period of tennis. I felt a little bit short today but hope I can get revenge soon."

Thiem's run will see him move up to fourth in the world when the ATP rankings are updated on Monday, per Record's Jose Morgado. Meanwhile, Djokovic's record sees him overtake Nadal and regain his place as world No. 1.