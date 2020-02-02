Super Bowl 54: Live-Stream Guide, 49ers vs. Chiefs Fox TV Coverage Info

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

The Super Bowl is more than just a football game from a television coverage standpoint.

The NFL's championship game is one of the biggest spectacles of the year, and with it comes an extended pregame viewing window and a long list of on-field ceremonies.

As part of its turn in the Super Bowl TV rotation, Fox is scheduled to begin its pregame coverage at 11 a.m. ET on Sunday, and it will last until the contest between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET, per Fox Sports.

Super Bowl 54 Coverage Information

TV: Fox (Pregame coverage starts at 11 a.m. ET)

Live Stream: FoxSports.com or Fox Sports app

Play-by-play man Joe Buck and analyst Troy Aikman will call the Super Bowl.

Fifty years ago, Buck's father, Jack, called the last Super Bowl the Chiefs appeared in. Buck is aware of the connection but told Joe Reedy of the Associated Press that he will be focused solely on the game once it kicks off: "It is a cool story for my family and I, but once kickoff happens, it is about who is making the catch and tackling."

In addition to the regular broadcast, Fox will have a second-screen experience that features Joe Montana, who played for both the 49ers and Chiefs, Drew Brees and Brett Favre.

The game itself is projected to be a close affair, as the Chiefs sit as a 1.5-point favorite, according to Caesars.

Only one of the previous 53 Super Bowls has been decided by one point, and one of the past four championship tilts was decided by six points or fewer.

San Francisco's last trip to the Super Bowl in 2013 was part of a three-game streak of contests that were decided by one possession at the start of the previous decade.

Sunday marks the 49ers' seventh championship appearance in franchise history, but this is only the second since the turn of the century. The last San Francisco team to hoist the Lombardi Trophy was led by Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Young.

In Super Bowl XXIX, Young earned Most Valuable Player by leading a 49-point onslaught inside the then-Joe Robbie Stadium in Miami. Since then, the venue has gone through a handful of name changes, with its latest being Hard Rock Stadium.

The 49ers also played in Miami back in 1988, when they knocked off the Cincinnati Bengals by four points. San Francisco is 5-1 in six Super Bowl appearances, while Kansas City is 1-1 from its pair of matchups in the early years of the championship game. The Chiefs lost Super Bowl I to the Green Bay Packers and then captured Super Bowl IV over the Minnesota Vikings.

By advancing to Miami, Kansas City ended the second-longest Super Bowl appearance drought in the NFL. The New York Jets, who last made it in 1969, are first on that list.

Sunday's game is projected to produce more points than the 16 we saw a year ago between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams. Over the past five years, an average of 47.6 points have been scored in the Super Bowl, and both teams are capable of eclipsing that mark. San Francisco is averaging 30.1 points per game, while Kansas City is right behind it at 29.8 points per game.

If those numbers hold true in Super Bowl LIV, we could witness one of the closest and most exciting games in the championship's history.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90. Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference.