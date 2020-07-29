49ers Rumors: GM John Lynch Agrees to 5-Year Contract Extension

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

The San Francisco 49ers and general manager John Lynch agreed to a new five-year contract, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.



The deal keeps Lynch with the team through 2024 and follows an extension for head coach Kyle Shanahan through 2025.

Lynch helped the Niners go from being one of the NFL's worst teams to the NFC's representative in Super Bowl LIV, which they lost 31-20 to the Kansas City Chiefs.

After missing the playoffs in three consecutive seasons and bottoming out at 2-14 in 2016, the 49ers hired Lynch. He quickly helped turn things around, with the Niners improving to 6-10 in 2017 thanks largely to the acquisition of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo from the New England Patriots.

The 49ers fell to 4-12 in 2018 with Garoppolo missing most of the season because of injury, but the groundwork was laid for what would come in 2019.

In addition to the Jimmy G trade, Lynch was behind several big moves that transformed the Niners into a force on both sides of the ball.

Lynch drafted wide receiver Deebo Samuel, tight end George Kittle, offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey, defensive end Nick Bosa and linebackers Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw. He also signed fullback Kyle Juszczyk, linebacker Kwon Alexander and cornerback Richard Sherman and traded for wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders and edge-rusher Dee Ford.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Given his status as a safety for one of the most dominant defenses in NFL history—the early 2000s Tampa Bay Buccaneers—it is fitting that Lynch placed a great deal of emphasis on building up the defense at all levels.

In 2019, the Niners ranked second in the NFL in total defense, first in pass defense, fifth in sacks and eighth in points allowed.

Lynch was also responsible for hiring Shanahan, who installed a balanced approach on offense and a multifaceted running game that complemented the defense to perfection.

Tevin Coleman, Raheem Mostert and Matt Breida all rushed for 500 or more yards during the 2019 regular season, helping the 49ers rank second in the league in rushing.

Lynch was named the 2019 Pro Football Writers of America NFL Executive of the Year for assembling such an impressive collection of talent, and there is little doubt that he was deserving of the new deal he received Wednesday.