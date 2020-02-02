49ers Rumors: Kyle Shanahan, John Lynch 'In Line for New' Contracts in Offseason

49ers Rumors: Kyle Shanahan, John Lynch 'In Line for New' Contracts in OffseasonFebruary 2, 2020
After leading the San Francisco 49ers to an appearance in Super Bowl LIV, head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch could get new contracts from the team this offseason.
Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo, both men are "in line" for extensions with the hope from all parties that something will be worked out before the start of the 2020 season.
