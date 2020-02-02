Super Bowl Point Spread 2020: Moneyline, Over/Under for 49ers vs. Chiefs

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

The offensive and defensive postseason production of the Super Bowl LIV participants suggest Sunday's contest at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami could go a few different directions.

The Kansas City Chiefs, the favored side on the point spread, and San Francisco 49ers are projected to play in a high-scoring championship game because they combined for 150 points in the divisional and conference championship rounds.

While it may be easy to fire away at the over of 54 points, the two defenses should have a say in the final result. Neither side has allowed 100 rushing yards in a playoff contest this postseason, and they allowed a combined 85 points on their respective Super Bowl paths.

Kansas City conceded 25 more points than San Francisco, but its ability to come up with second-half stops helped it close out games and it may have an affect on Sunday's final score.

Super Bowl 54 Odds

Point Spread: Kansas City (-1.5)

Over/Under: 54

Moneyline: Kansas City -122 (bet $122 to win $100); San Francisco +102 (bet $100 to win $102)

Odds via Caesars.

Odds Analysis

The Chiefs are the short favorites in the eyes of the oddsmakers because they have produced more offensive balance in the postseason. Andy Reid's side earned 608 passing yards to partner with 230 rushing yards in victories over the Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans.

In comparison, the 49ers gained 471 of their 662 total yards on the ground in wins against the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers.

If quarterback play is the deciding factor in your Super Bowl pick, Patrick Mahomes has an edge over Jimmy Garoppolo.

Despite missing a few games because of injury, Mahomes racked up 4,031 passing yards and 26 touchdowns in the regular season, while Garoppolo earned 3,978 yards and 27 touchdowns over 16 appearances.

Garoppolo's numbers are lower because of San Francisco's reliance on the run, which has been led by Raheem Mostert in the postseason. But the 49ers could be contained by a Kansas City rushing defense that succeeded in halting the progress of Tennessee's Derrick Henry in the AFC Championship Game.

San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan could alter his game plan to use more runs to the edge, which may include wide receiver Deebo Samuel on occasion, to keep the Chiefs off balance.

If the Chiefs figure out parts of the 49ers' game plan, they may force Garoppolo to throw the ball more.

The former New England Patriots signal-caller has not hit the 300-yard mark through the air since Week 14, and his other two 300-plus-yard outings came against the Arizona Cardinals.

Mahomes was six yards short of earning back-to-back 300-yard postseason performances, and he reached that milestone on eight occasions this season. With the margins expected to be slim, a few key throws from the Chiefs quarterback on one or two scoring drives may make the difference.

The play of the Kansas City signal-caller, plus the success of the 49ers' rushing attack, may lead you to believe the over is the best wager on the total. But a closer look into the play of the two defenses is required before you place your money on that specific line.

After struggling early, the Chiefs held both postseason foes to seven second-half points. If they correct their poor starts and keep that form in the third and fourth quarters, it could be hard for the 49ers to find the end zone.

San Francisco gave up 10 first-half points to the Vikings and shut out the Packers before halftime. If its defense plays well to start, it could limit what Mahomes is capable of.

Any run of stops throughout the game could force the teams into field goals or punts, which would have an affect on the over hitting.

As for the moneyline, the 49ers carry more payout value, but because the Chiefs are such a small favorite, they possess some worth as well. If you are placing a spread bet, you are likely choosing the outright winner because of the 1.5-point margin.

If that is the case, a sprinkling of the moneyline is worth the risk as well to try to win more off the final meaningful NFL game until September.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90. Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference.