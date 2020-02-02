Arsenal, Burnley Play to Scoreless Draw in Premier League

Arsenal were held to their fourth Premier League draw in succession on Sunday as they tied 0-0 with Burnley at Turf Moor.  

The Gunners have now drawn 13 league matches this season and have won just twice in the English top flight since October 6.

The goalless stalemate was also their fifth consecutive draw away from home. 

Alexandre Lacazette should have put Arsenal ahead inside two minutes when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang picked him out with a cross, but the Frenchman could only head wide.

Aubameyang was similarly guilty when he dragged a shot well wide after latching onto a ball over the top from David Luiz:

Granit Xhaka also found the Gabon striker with a ball over Burnley's defence, but Nick Pope reacted quickly to snuff out his attempted lob. Lacazette was also denied by a superb tackle from James Tarkowski.

Burnley weren't without first-half chances either, as Jay Rodriguez forced a good save from Bernd Leno and Jeff Hendrick fired high and wide after Dwight McNeil's cross found its way through to him.

It was no coincidence the Clarets grew into the contest after an injury to Bukayo Saka midway through the first half, per Goal's Charles Watts:

Arsenal continued to struggle after the break, and Hendrick should have found the net on the hour-mark, but he contrived to head wide when he met another McNeil cross.

The Gunners offered little going forward, but they had another excellent opportunity to score when Aubameyang directed a Lacazette cross just wide.

At the other end, Burnley came close again through Rodriguez when he rattled the bar with a close-range volley, but Arsenal managed to clear it after it bounced down on the goal line.

That was the closest either side came to breaking the deadlock as their finishing continued to be found wanting.

              

What's Next?

Burnley travel to Southampton on February 15 after the Premier League's winter break. Arsenal host Newcastle United the following day.

                     

