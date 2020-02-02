Chiefs Doctor 'Thought the Worst' When Patrick Mahomes Injured Knee in October

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs fans weren't the only ones who thought the worst when Patrick Mahomes injured his knee against the Denver Broncos on Oct. 17.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Chiefs orthopedic doctor initially thought the superstar quarterback was going to miss significant time before getting a closer look at what happened.

"I (initially) thought the worst for sure," Dr. J Paul Schroeppel said. "We knew pretty early that he had a good chance to come back from this in a timely matter. His imaging and everything suggested that, as well. It's one of those things generally you can rehab and do OK with for a lot of people."

Mahomes was injured in the second quarter of Kansas City's 30-6 victory over the Broncos. He twisted his leg awkwardly while attempting a quarterback sneak on fourth down.

The Chiefs training staff came on the field to examine Mahomes, but he was able to walk off the field under his own power. Rapoport and James Palmer reported the 2018 NFL MVP's MRI suffered a dislocated kneecap, but no significant additional damage.

Schroeppel noted there's a chance Mahomes may not be back to 100 percent right now, but added "you'd have to ask (Mahomes)."

Kansas City had to play two full games without its superstar quarterback. Matt Moore did a solid job filling in, completing 69.1 percent of his passes for 542 yards and three touchdowns with no turnovers in his two starts.

Since a Week 10 loss to the Tennessee Titans in Mahomes' first game back, the Chiefs have been rolling with eight straight wins. He has found another level in the playoffs with 615 passing yards, 106 rushing yards and nine total touchdowns through two games.

Mahomes and the Chiefs will attempt to keep their momentum going Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV.