Thomas Tuchel Talks Kylian Mbappe Frustration, Neymar Birthday 'Distraction'

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain manager Thomas Tuchel has said he's yet to decide whether he'll punish star forward Kylian Mbappe for his show of frustration after being substituted on Saturday and noted that Neymar's upcoming birthday party is a potential "distraction" for the team.

PSG were emphatic 5-0 winners over Montpellier, with Mbappe getting on the scoresheet in the second half. However, he was substituted for Mauro Icardi soon after and was clearly unhappy at the manager's decision. Tuchel defended his choice, per Goal:

"I'm the coach, someone has to decide who goes out and who comes in. It's me," he told reporters after the final whistle.

"Mbappe] is very intelligent, he knows what he is doing. He doesn't like going out, nobody likes going out. These are not good images, but we are not the only club that has to deal with this sort of thing.

"I explained to him why we did this, and it will stay that way. I will always decide the technical aspects. We don't play tennis, we play soccer and we have to respect everyone."

Tuchel was also asked whether Mbappe will face disciplinary action: "I don't know. I have to think. I have to sleep. I will make a decision tomorrow."

BT Sport shared Mbappe's goal, as PSG cruised to an emphatic win on home soil:

As Jonathan Johnson of ESPN FC relayed, according to reports, Tuchel was in conversation with senior figures at the club about the incident following the game:

Neymar wasn't on the scoresheet on Saturday, ending a seven-game streak. However, the Brazilian was influential throughout the clash, setting up Mbappe's goal brilliantly. He turns 28 on Wednesday, and as is tradition for him, he's set to have a lavish party to celebrate. Tuchel said he doesn't want the squad to lose focus because of it.

"It's a distraction—that's clear," the PSG manager said, per Goal. "But I will always protect my players because I love them very much. I prefer to talk about certain things inside the group when it's a little bit critical. It can give the image that we are not professionals."

Despite some scrutiny of both players following the match, Neymar and Mbappe continue to link brilliantly on the field:

Tuchel will be desperate to keep his players focused in the coming weeks, as they still have some big challenges to come.

While Saturday's win puts them 13 points clear at the summit of the French top flight, the UEFA Champions League knockout stages are approaching fast, with PSG up against an exciting Borussia Dortmund side in the last 16. If the team lacks togetherness or focus in those games, their hopes of European glory could quickly disappear once again.