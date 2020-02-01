Video: Ja Morant Honored as Murray State Retires His No. 12 Jersey

Blake SchusterContributor IIIFebruary 2, 2020

HARTFORD, CONNECTICUT - MARCH 23: Ja Morant #12 of the Murray State Racers is defended by Anthony Polite #13 of the Florida State Seminoles in the second half during the second round of the 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at XL Center on March 23, 2019 in Hartford, Connecticut. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Just because the Memphis Grizzlies were off Saturday doesn't mean the basketball world was deprived of its nightly Ja Morant highlight. 

The Rookie of the Year candidate returned to his alma mater, where the Murray State Racers retired his No. 12. 

Morant played just two seasons for the Racers and made the most of them. As a sophomore, the guard averaged 24.5 points, 10.0 assists and 5.7 rebounds per game while leading Murray State to back-to-back NCAA tournament appearances.

Morant was a consensus All-American in 2019 before being selected No. 2 overall by the Grizzlies. He joins Isaiah Canaan, Popeye Jones, Marcus Brown and seven others to have their numbers retired by the Racers.

