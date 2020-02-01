Houston's DeJon Jarreau Ejected for Biting Cincinnati's Keith Williams

Darryl Oumi/Getty Images

Houston Cougars guard DeJon Jarreau was issued a flagrant-2 technical foul and ejected in the second half of his team's 64-62 loss to the Cincinnati Bearcats on Saturday.

Jarreau was ejected for biting Cincinnati's Keith Williams on the calf as they went for a loose ball, h/t Joseph Duarte of the Houston Chronicle:



It was particularly ill-timed for Houston, seeing how the team was nursing a two-point lead with less than seven minutes remaining and was undermanned in the backcourt for the stretch run on the road.

Jarreau finished with five points, six assists and four rebounds.

Houston was in control for much of the contest and took a 10-point lead into intermission. However, the Bearcats gradually climbed back into it and took their first lead of the second half with less than three minutes remaining on a Williams layup. The Cougars still had a chance to force overtime when Cedrick Alley Jr. grabbed an offensive rebound in the waning seconds, but Caleb Mills missed a jumper at the buzzer.

Jarron Cumberland led the way for the victors with 17 points, seven assists, three rebounds and two blocks.

While the biting incident overshadowed portions of the game, it was a key win for the Bearcats as they look to get off the bubble and into the NCAA men's tournament. They improved to 14-7 overall and 7-2 in the American Athletic Conference with the win over the 21st-ranked Cougars.

Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller did not include Cincinnati in his latest projected bracket, although that was before it earned an impressive win Saturday.