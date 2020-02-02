Super Bowl Over/Under 2020: Point Spread, Score Predictions for 49ers vs. Chiefs

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Oddsmakers' initial thoughts on Super Bowl LIV haven't deviated much since the matchup was set January 19.

The Kansas City Chiefs opened as small favorites over the San Francisco 49ers, with the initial over/under point total landing in the mid-50s. As wagerers start their Super Bowl Sunday, those same offers remain on the table.

That says oddsmakers and gamblers agree this matchup is every bit as close as it looks on paper. The 12-win Chiefs have the best quarterback in Patrick Mahomes. The 13-win 49ers boast a more complete roster, buoyed by a relentless rushing attack and a defensive front that's full of first-rounders—and plays like it.

This could be a championship collision for the ages, but if you want to add extra spice, take our betting tips below to your nearest sportsbook.

Super Bowl LIV Schedule

Date: Sunday, Feb. 2

Location: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami

Kickoff Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

Odds: Chiefs -1.5, over/under 54 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Super Bowl LIV Betting Tips

Hammer the Over



Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

You can break down this game from a million angles, but you will keep coming back to the same two questions.

How can the 49ers possible corral Mahomes? And how can the Chiefs hope to disrupt this explosive running game?

In case our section header didn't give this way, we are not convinced either defense can hold down the opposing offense.

If a defense exists that can bother Mahomes, it probably looks a lot like San Francisco's. The Niners' plan of loading up on pass-rushers allows them to pressure passers without bringing extra blitzers. When Nick Bosa, DeForest Buckner, Dee Ford and Arik Armstead all occupy the same front, it's a pick-your-poison predicament in terms of which rusher to attack with multiple blockers.

Behind that group is a core of speedy linebackers who can hold their own in coverage and race sideline to sideline to quiet Mahomes' rushing ability. Behind them are a bunch of rangy, disciplined defensive backs, a unit headlined by Richard Sherman.

That's a tricky puzzle for any team to solve. But with Andy Reid calling the shots, the Chiefs will find some cracks to exploit. If nothing else, Mahomes is in such a groove—615 passing yards, 106 rushing yards, nine total touchdowns this postseason—that it may not matter which defense he's going up against. Even savvy defenses can only do so much to contain a rocket-armed quarterback surrounded by lightning-quick pass-catchers.

On the flip side, it's easy to tell how the 49ers can cause the Chiefs problems on defense.

It starts with a deep stable of running backs who line up behind a bruising offensive line, and it's turbo-boosted by the creative play-calling of head coach Kyle Shanahan. Through two playoff games, this rushing attack has tallied 417 yards and six scores. Those are terrifying numbers for a Kansas City defense that allowed the seventh-most rushing yards this season (worst among all playoff participants).

And if the Niners need to pass—either because the ground game isn't working or because they need to keep pace with Mahomes—they are more capable than you might think. Jimmy Garoppolo finished the year 12th in passing yards and tied for fifth in passing touchdowns. George Kittle cleared 1,000 receiving yards. Rookie wideout Deebo Samuel hit his stride late and has 137 scrimmage yards on only eight touches this postseason.

That's an awful lot of offense—too much of it, frankly, to picture the total score landing south of 55 points.

Take the Niners and the Points

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

While a 1.5-point spread is almost a coin flip, are we sure oddsmakers favored the right team?

Sure, the Chiefs have Mahomes, and he's basically been a miracle-worker in the playoffs. It's getting harder to remember this, but Kansas City fell behind in each of its two playoff games—which it won by a combined 31 points.

When the Chiefs are humming, they look unstoppable. Travis Kelce's combination of speed and physicality is a problem for just about any defender. Their receiving group could probably compete for Olympic gold in a relay race, with burner Tyreek Hill no doubt anchoring that team.

Yet Kansas City had all of these weapons during the regular season, and San Francisco still averaged nearly two more points per game.

The 49ers' offense can attack in waves. Raheem Mostert, Tevin Coleman and Matt Breida all had 100-yard rushing games this season. Kittle and this receiving core can run-block, separate from defensive backs and extend their receptions with yards after the catch.

Defensively, San Francisco is in a different weight class. It made Aaron Rodgers look rattled—twice. It held MVP Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens to 20 points, and one of their two touchdowns was set up by a 49ers turnover deep in their own territory. The Niners held five opponents to a maximum of 10 points, including the 10-win Minnesota Vikings in the divisional round.

Maybe in modern football, oddsmakers feel they have to side with the superior balance. But if you put the rosters side by side, it's hard not to like San Francisco's chances.

"My thing is, you run the ball very well throughout the playoffs," Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry said of the 49ers, per NBC Sports Bay Area's Alex Didion. "It's efficient. You're being physical, you're playing good defense, you have a good defense and I think any team to beat the Chiefs right now would be the 49ers."

As explosive as Mahomes can be, the Niners have a defense equipped to give him some trouble and the offensive firepower to counter his punches. This game likely goes down to the wire, but if you can get points on the more complete team, don't you have to make that bet?

Final Score Prediction: 49ers 35, Chiefs 31