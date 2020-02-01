NFL MVP 2019-20: Award Winner, Voting Results and Twitter Reaction

FRE/Associated Press

Not bad for a running back.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson won the 2019 Associated Press NFL MVP award during the NFL Honors ceremony in Miami on Saturday, completing his incredible individual effort as the best player in the league in just his second season.

According to Albert Breer of The MMQB, Jackson received every vote as just the second unanimous winner in league history.

The Louisville product completed 66.1 percent of his passes for 3,127 yards, 36 touchdowns and six interceptions while running for 1,206 yards and seven more scores. He also made history by breaking Michael Vick's single-season record of 1,039 rushing yards as a quarterback, which the former Atlanta Falcon set in 2006.

Jackson announced himself as an MVP candidate when he threw for five touchdowns in the season-opening victory over the Miami Dolphins.

After the performance, he riffed on predraft suggestions he would never be an NFL quarterback by telling reporters "not bad for a running back."

The confidence and individual brilliance set the tone for what was to come, as he led the Ravens to a 14-2 mark and the AFC's No. 1 seed. While they suffered a stunning loss to the Tennessee Titans in the divisional round even though Jackson threw for 365 yards and ran for 143 more, it didn't take away from his regular-season showing.

He was the surefire MVP, and Twitter reacted to the honor accordingly:

Jackson has the sport's highest individual award. Next up is the pursuit of the Lombardi Trophy in 2020.