Daniel Jones Spoke with Dak Prescott About New Giants OC Jason Garrett

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones got the lowdown on his new offensive coordinator during a conversation with Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott this week.

According to Michael Eisen of the Giants' official website, Jones said he spoke with Prescott about former Cowboys head coach and new Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett while both were in Miami for the Super Bowl LIV festivities:

"I actually met Dak—well, I've seen him on the field—met him for the first time down here and talked to him a little bit. Everyone who has worked with Coach Garrett speaks very highly of him and I think Dak was certainly the same way. Guys respect him and it seems like he's done a lot for a lot of peoples' careers, so I'm excited to work with him."

Garrett was the Cowboys head coach for parts of 10 seasons from 2010-19 until the two sides parted ways last month. It didn't take him long to find work, though, as new Giants head coach Joe Judge hired Garrett about two weeks after his departure from Dallas.

Garrett went 85-67 during his Cowboys tenure with three playoff appearances, although they never advanced beyond the NFC Divisional Round of the playoffs.

Dallas also went a disappointing 8-8 and missed the playoffs this season, but the Cowboys ranked first in the NFL in total offense and sixth in points scored, which points to Garrett's offensive coaching acumen.

The former Cowboys and Giants backup quarterback was there every step of the way with Prescott from when he got selected in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL draft to when he threw for a career-high 4,902 yards and 30 touchdowns last season.

Garrett played a big role in helping Dak go from an unheralded mid-round draft pick to a two-time Pro Bowler and the 2016 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

In addition to Prescott talking up Garrett, Jones said that both Judge and Garrett made a positive first impression on him:

"I like them a lot. I've met with them a few times and trying to get to know them. But I like them. Coach Judge, he's very straightforward. He's what you saw in the press conference. He's a football guy, a lot of energy, looking forward to working with him. And obviously Coach Garrett is a proven coach in the league. He's won a lot of football games, coached a lot of great players, so I'm excited to work with him, too."



The Giants were widely criticized for taking Jones sixth overall in the 2019 NFL draft, but he displayed many flashes of brilliance as a rookie.

Jones appeared in 13 games and made 12 starts, and while he went just 3-9, he completed 61.9 percent of his passes for 3,027 yards, 24 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Jones is also a dual-threat quarterback like Prescott and rushed for 279 yards and two scores.

Jones has some quality weapons around him in running back Saquon Barkley, tight end Evan Engram and wide receivers Golden Tate, Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton.

Now, Jones has an experienced offensive coach in Garrett guiding him as well, and that may be a major key in whether he takes a big step during his second NFL season.